Murphy To Meet With Macedonia PM

To Discus Treatment Of Ethnic Albanians

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), Ranking Member of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on Europe and Regional Security Cooperation, will travel to Belgium and Macedonia this weekend. Murphy will attend the German Marshall Fund’s Brussels Forum, where he will host a discussion with Norbert Röttgen, Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the German Bundestag, and meetings in support of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). Murphy will also travel to Macedonia, where he will meet with Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and attend the 75th Commemoration of the Deportation of the Jews From Macedonia.

“Strengthening our transatlantic alliances is more important now than perhaps any other time in recent history. In light of continued Russian aggression in Eastern Europe, we need to send a strong signal to the world that NATO is strong and that we are working together to defeat ISIS, disinformation, and violent extremism,” said Murphy. “As a longtime friend of the Balkan region and representative of thousands of Macedonian-Albanian-American constituents, I’m excited to get these meetings underway and to bring the ideas I hear this weekend back home. I’ve heard many concerns from the Albanian community in Connecticut about the treatment of their relatives in Macedonia. I intend to raise those concerns and bring up ways to strengthen anti-discrimination policies with the Prime Minister.”