Murder Charges In Gang Shooting
Fri, 02/23/2018 - 20:36
On February 22, 2018 Waterbury Police took Shan Thompson (09-10-1997) into custody on an arrest warrant charging him with the crimes of 2 counts of murder and 2 counts of conspiracy to commit murder in connection with the November 22, 2017 deaths of Clarence Lewis and Antonio Santos. This is an active and ongoing gang related investigation. Details will be released as they become available.
