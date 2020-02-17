Giacomi Launches Bid For 73rd District

Board of Aldermen Minority Leader Steve Giacomi today officially announced his entry into the race for State Representative for Waterbury’s 73rd district.

“During my tenure on the Board of Aldermen, I’ve worked hard to try and make Waterbury a better place for all of its residents, and as a state representative I’ll work just as hard. Our families are maxed out and the best the people in Hartford can come up with is to try and squeeze us for more. That’s why it’s time to send people to Hartford who are ready and willing to make Waterbury, and all of Connecticut, a place where working-class families are valued. I’m ready now, just as I was before, to roll up my sleeves and do what needs to be done to turn Connecticut around, because we deserve better.”

In 2016, Giacomi ran a strong campaign and came close to defeating longtime incumbent Jeff Berger. He cites his strong connection to Waterbury, his professional experience, and his own family as factors in his decision to make a second statehouse run.

“As a teacher and now a new father, I feel even stronger about the need to secure the future for our children and students. Connecticut has been on the wrong path for too long, and through my experience in both education and finance I’m confident that I can make an impact in Hartford and be a strong voice for the people of Waterbury.”

Giacomi is a lifelong resident of Waterbury who resides in the City’s Bunker Hill neighborhood along with his wife Kayla and his 6-month old daughter, Avery. A business, finance, and economics teacher at Oxford High School, he spent ten years in banking and finance before becoming an educator. Giacomi attended local schools and earned his B.S. and an MBA from the University of Connecticut. He is active in many community and civic organizations including the board of directors of the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Waterbury and Literacy Volunteers of Greater Waterbury.