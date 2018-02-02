Community Bulletin Board
Ziggy The Flagman Hospitalized
Fri, 02/02/2018 - 22:46
Ziggy (The Flagman) Berisha has been in Yale-New Haven hospital for 3 weeks recovering from a lower extremity by-pass surgery in his leg due to complications from diabetes. This image was sent to the Observer by Ziggy's son Ali Berisha and was captured by another son, Richard Berisha. Ali forwarded the image with the message, "I just wanted to share the photo with the Observer family. Ziggy the Flagman will be back soon. He is still waving the flag."
