 
 
 
 

User login

14-Year-Old Missing In Waterbury

Mon, 01/29/2018 - 18:52

   14-year-old Quiannah Fawcett has been missing for five days and the Waterbury PD has issued a Silver Alert. Quiannah ran away from home on Wednesday night in Waterbury and flyers have been distributed to every patrol car, and the police are actively trying to locate her. If you know her whereabouts please contact the Waterbury Police Department at 1-(203) 574-6920.

Share this  |  Tags: missing, Quiannah Fawcett, ran away from home, Silver Alert, Waterbury Connecticut, Waterbury Police Department

Facebook Comments Box

Contact Us | Advertise with Us | Meet the Staff | Pick-up Your Copy of the Waterbury Observer
Copyright © 2012  The Waterbury Observer. All Rights Reserved.

--.