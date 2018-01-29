Community Bulletin Board
- Blasini, Erazo Chosen For Latino Leadership
- Post University Online Program Ranked High
- Waterbury ShopRite Hires Registered Dietitian
- Connecticut Pops Band Recruiting Musicians
- Waterbury Symphony Concerts, 1/28 & 2/4
- Local Lawyers Named Cooper Fellows
- Railroad Museum Scores Rare Seth Thomas Clock
- NVCC Enrollment Now Open for 2017
- Two Waterbury Lutheran Churches Consolidate
- Book features History of Waterbury's Sunfish
- 2017 Business Women’s Forum~October 20th
- New Luxury Housing Suites for UConn Students
14-Year-Old Missing In Waterbury
Mon, 01/29/2018 - 18:52
14-year-old Quiannah Fawcett has been missing for five days and the Waterbury PD has issued a Silver Alert. Quiannah ran away from home on Wednesday night in Waterbury and flyers have been distributed to every patrol car, and the police are actively trying to locate her. If you know her whereabouts please contact the Waterbury Police Department at 1-(203) 574-6920.
