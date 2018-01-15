 
 
 
 

User login

Samuel K. Beamon Honored On MLK Day

Mon, 01/15/2018 - 14:34

   Sam Beamon flew helicopters in Vietnam for the U.S. Marine Corps, and after returning home to Waterbury he rose to the rank of Lieutenant in the Waterbury Police Department. For his commitment to community and justice, Sam Beamon today was awarded the Grace Baptist Church's 1st Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Community Service Award.

   Excellent job by Sam Beamon and the Grace Baptist Church. Dr. King would be proud. Bravo, and Happy MLK Day. Photograph by Geraldo Reyes Jr.

Share this  |  Tags: Grace Baptist Church, Grace Baptist Church's 1st Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Community Service Award, Lieutenant Sam Beamon, MLK Day, Sam Beamon, Samuel K. Beamon, U.S. Marine Corps, Waterbury, Waterbury Connecticut, Waterbury Police Department

Facebook Comments Box

Contact Us | Advertise with Us | Meet the Staff | Pick-up Your Copy of the Waterbury Observer
Copyright © 2012  The Waterbury Observer. All Rights Reserved.

--.