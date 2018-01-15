Community Bulletin Board
Samuel K. Beamon Honored On MLK Day
Mon, 01/15/2018 - 14:34
Sam Beamon flew helicopters in Vietnam for the U.S. Marine Corps, and after returning home to Waterbury he rose to the rank of Lieutenant in the Waterbury Police Department. For his commitment to community and justice, Sam Beamon today was awarded the Grace Baptist Church's 1st Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Community Service Award.
Excellent job by Sam Beamon and the Grace Baptist Church. Dr. King would be proud. Bravo, and Happy MLK Day. Photograph by Geraldo Reyes Jr.
