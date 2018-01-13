Community Bulletin Board
Water & Ice Swallow Litchfiled Soccer Fields
Sat, 01/13/2018 - 18:50
The Bantam River has flooded the soccer fields along Route 63 in Litchfield. The melting snow, heavy rain and sub-freezing temperatures have created treacherous driving conditions on some back roads of Litchfield County. Pools of water from yesterday's thaw are now sheets of ice. Be careful and be safe. Photograph by John Murray
| Tags: Bantam River, flood, Litchfield Connecticut, Route 63, soccer fields
