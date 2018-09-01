Bhargava Exploring Statewide Office

Democrat Dita Bhargava, a former senior trader and portfolio manager who is exploring a run for statewide office, announced today that she has raised over $125,000 from 787 individuals since launching her exploratory committee in September.

"As I consider a run for statewide office, my travels across the state have demonstrated that the status quo needs to change and there is a need and desire for fresh, innovative leadership. Our fundraising totals show that our pro-business, progressive vision is resonating with people across the state," said Bhargava.



Bhargava's platform is grounded in strong economic and progressive policies, meant to empower the middle class, strengthen Connecticut's economy, and develop thriving cities. A Greenwich resident with a degree in electrical and computer engineering, Bhargava worked in finance until 2015 when she founded a nonpartisan organization dedicated to educating the public about gender inequality. In January 2017, she was unanimously elected Vice Chair of the Connecticut State Democratic Party.