Community Bulletin Board
- Waterbury Symphony Concerts, 1/28 & 2/4
- Local Lawyers Named Cooper Fellows
- Railroad Museum Scores Rare Seth Thomas Clock
- NVCC Enrollment Now Open for 2017
- Two Waterbury Lutheran Churches Consolidate
- Book features History of Waterbury's Sunfish
- 2017 Business Women’s Forum~October 20th
- New Luxury Housing Suites for UConn Students
- Berger Testifies in Support of Senate Bill
- Vaccarelli to Run for Probabte Judge
- Book Signing Supports Sacred Heart
- Pepe's Pizzeria Comes to the Brass City
User login
Onto the Ice
Mon, 01/08/2018 - 14:17
While most of Greater Waterbury is huddled inside next to radiators and fireplaces, a small group of ice fishermen head to the frozen lakes and ponds in Connecticut to try and snag a pike or bass for dinner. These two ice fishermen were making their way across Bantam Lake in Morris this morning. Photograph by John Murray
| Tags: Bantam Lake, ice fisherman, Morris Connecticut
Facebook Comments Box