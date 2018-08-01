 
 
 
 

Onto the Ice

Mon, 01/08/2018 - 14:17

While most of Greater Waterbury is huddled inside next to radiators and fireplaces, a small group of ice fishermen head to the frozen lakes and ponds in Connecticut to try and snag a pike or bass for dinner. These two ice fishermen were making their way across Bantam Lake in Morris this morning. Photograph by John Murray

