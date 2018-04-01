Community Bulletin Board
Good Samaritan In A Blizzard
Thu, 01/04/2018 - 20:41
Story and Photograph By John Murray
Bobby Cooke was out in the blizzard January 4th in downtown Waterbury with a snow shovel walking along West Main Street. Was he out earning a few extra dollars?
"No," he said. "I'm doing this for the blessings. I'm helping stranded drivers, and anybody who needs my help."
A lot of people enjoying dumping on Waterbury, but there are more people like Bobby Cooke in this city than we realize. It's a spirit of compassion that will help turn this city around.
Excellent job Bobby Cooke. Bravo.
| Tags: blessings, blizzard, Bobby Cooke, Downtown Waterbury, Good Samaritan
