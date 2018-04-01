 
 
 
 

Good Samaritan In A Blizzard

Thu, 01/04/2018 - 20:41

                                      Story and Photograph By John Murray

   Bobby Cooke was out in the blizzard January 4th in downtown Waterbury with a snow shovel walking along West Main Street. Was he out earning a few extra dollars?

   "No," he said. "I'm doing this for the blessings. I'm helping stranded drivers, and anybody who needs my help."

   A lot of people enjoying dumping on Waterbury, but there are more people like Bobby Cooke in this city than we realize. It's a spirit of compassion that will help turn this city around.

  Excellent job Bobby Cooke. Bravo.

