Two Waterbury Catholic Schools To Merge Into STREAM Academy, September 2018

We received the following news from Maria Zone, the Director of Communications for the Archdiocese of Hartford.....

"Pastors and principals of the four Waterbury elementary Catholic schools, in consult with the Waterbury Futures Task Force and the Office of Education, Evangelization and Catechesis (OEEC) have decided to form a new Catholic School in Waterbury called, Catholic STREAM Academy of Waterbury: A Heritage School of St. Mary and Blessed Sacrament Schools. It will open in September 2018. Pastors at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel and Ss. Peter and Paul Schools have determined that these schools will remain as they are for the 2018-2019 academic year.

The Academy will employ the STREAM (Science, Technology, Religion, Engineering, Arts and Math) curriculum endorsed by the National Catholic Educational Association (NCEA). This approach to education is designed to enhance teaching of subject areas such as mathematics and science by incorporating technology and engineering into the traditional curriculum and creating an interdisciplinary experience for students. All teachers hired at the new school will be trained in the STREAM methodology. It is important to note that the new school will be an authentic Catholic school, which teaches the faith and helps students grow in their relationship with God, while preparing them to be missionary disciples.

The new school will be housed in the Blessed Sacrament School building at 386 Robinwood Road.

“This is an exciting new chapter for Catholic education in Waterbury and one that will solidify its future. The STREAM curriculum is designed to inspire students and prepare them for high school, college and life,” said Provost for Education, Evangelization and Catechesis Sr. Mary Grace Walsh, ASCJ.

Opening the Academy will involve the following changes:

• St. Mary School and the buildings on its campus will be closed after this school year. These buildings are in dire need of extensive repairs and renovations, which are cost prohibitive for the parish to subsidize.

• The Blessed Sacrament School building where the Academy will be located is in excellent condition featuring a newer cafeteria, hot lunch program, a gym, and a well-maintained playground/ playscape. The building is also large enough to accommodate current enrollment at both schools and has room for potential expansion.

• In order to make full use of the STREAM curriculum, modifications in the current science lab are anticipated.

• St. Mary and Blessed Sacrament students will be encouraged to attend the Academy. After a set period of enrollment to be announced in January, spaces for additional students may become available for interested families.

• As evident in the name, the Academy will honor long-held traditions established at St. Mary and Blessed Sacrament.

• Tuition at the new school will be comparable to current tuition costs at the other schools, but has not yet been determined.

St. Mary Principal Johnathan DeRosa has been named the principal at Catholic STREAM Academy of Waterbury and Blessed Sacrament Principal Michelle Banach has accepted the position of Academic Dean.

“Not only will the Catholic STREAM Academy of Waterbury propel our students into the world of science and advanced technology, it will create a vibrant and viable new option for Catholic education in the city,” added Sr. Mary Grace Walsh."

What do you think Waterbury?