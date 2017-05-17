 
 
 
 

Devastating South End Fire

   A devastating fire on Lounsbury Street in the South End of Waterbury ripped through four houses and has left as many as ten families homeless tonight. The houses are in the 50 to 60 block range on Lounsbury Street. The fire department is still on the scene, smoke continues to fog the South End, and multiple streets around the fire have been blocked off and much of the neighborhood is blacked out.

