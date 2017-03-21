Robotics Team Headed To World Championship

The Kennedy High School robotics team has qualified for the World Championships in St. Louis and they are going to need community support to raise the $15,000 needed to get them there.

The Nuts & Bolts of Fury, FRC Team 3525, is made up of 16 high school aged students and adult mentors. Each year the students design, build, and compete in the FIRST Robotics Competition throughout the New England area to qualify for the championship. The students work 6-7 days a week for six weeks and put in over 200 build hours.

The team has competed at the Waterbury and Rhode Island District Events this year. This year they have earned their way to the FIRST World Championship in St. Louis. In order to get their robot, named “Cogsworth”, the required tools, and all of the students to the competition requires raising $15,000 by April 25th. In the coming weeks the team will be holding car washes, a paint night, can shakes, and a dunk tank as well as collecting donations on our GoFundMe (www.gofundme.com/2crrtapw) and through the school.

One such fundraiser is at Amalifi’s from 4-8 on April 10th. All you can eat pizza, salad, and soda for $10 a ticket, eat in or take out. For more information on ways to support the team please visit the team website at www.frc3525.com.

The students on the robotics team are Taylor Afable, Cody Bassett, Jocelyn Bermeo, Cris Bond, Josh Edson, Jefferson Giron,, Katilyn Giron, Savannah Hernandez, Christian Milian, Madison Sargeant, Tom Sullivan, Wilberto Vergeli, Sergio Guevara, Mackenzie, Kelly, Justus Perez. Anthony Vergeli.

C'mon Waterbury, let's help these amazing kids get to the world championships.