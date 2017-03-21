Chris Corbett 5K on April 2nd

The Christopher D Corbett Memorial Fund was created to honor the memory of Deputy Police Chief Christopher D. Corbett and to carry on his support of Waterbury’s Catholic schools and their students educational goals. It provides scholarships to students wishing to attend Catholic elementary and high schools in the greater Waterbury area, as well as to graduates of Catholic high schools planning to attend college to pursue studies in criminal justice. The fund engages in fundraising activities for this purpose.

This year, the Fund gave out scholarships totaling $10,000 to greater Waterbury area students.

On April 2, 2017 at 8:30am, the 2nd annual Chris Corbett 5K will be held at Holy Cross High School. Attached is a flyer for the race. You can also go to our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Chris-Corbett-5K-755047707973423/

Or our website: http://www.chriscorbett5k.com/home.html for more information.

The link to register for the race is https://runsignup.com/Race/CT/Waterbury/ChrisCorbett5K