Sacred Heart Captures State Championship

Make that four state championships in a row for the Sacred Heart High School boy's basketball team.

The Hearts defeated Notre Dame Catholic of Fairfield, 75-53, in the Class L State Championship yesterday afternoon at the Mohegan Sun. Pictured above is Courie Stevenson who spent much of the game floating above Notre Dame players, and pictured below iss part of the squad celebrating the championship. After losing its top three players last year to graduation, Sacred Heart finished 28-0. Head coach Jon Carroll said his team just never quit. This championship is a terrific accomplishment for Sacred Heart, and perhaps their most surprising championship. Congratulations all around. Photographs by Clay Johnson