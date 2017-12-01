Community Bulletin Board
Somewhere Under The Rainbow
Thu, 01/12/2017 - 17:45
At 1 pm this afternoon a mixture of sun and rain and light created a spectacular rainbow above Waterbury, CT. Observer photographer John Murray darted around the South End of the city trying to avoid trees and wires and buildings to get a clean shot of the rainbow. He shot this image from the edge of Route 8 north looking up towards the cross at Holy Land USA.
| Tags: Holy Land USA, John Murray, rainbow, Waterbury Connecticut
