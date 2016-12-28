Waterbury PD Charge Duggans With Murder

Irving Duggans

The Observer just received the following press release from the Waterbury PD.....

"On December 27, 2016 at approximately 1400 hours the Waterbury Police received a complaint of a body found in a bathroom shower stall located in a second floor apartment at 475 East Main Street. Upon arrival officers observed the body of the victim identified as Luis Rodriguez (07/30/1957) located in the bathroom shower stall suffering from significant trauma to his head.

It has been determined that Rodriguez is a tenant of the second floor apartment located at 475 East Main Street Waterbury. Through the course of the investigation Irving Duggans (09-16-1973) was developed as a suspect in this incident.

Duggans resides at 94 Fairview Avenue Waterbury, CT. The investigation has revealed that Rodriguez and Duggans were involved in a dispute that escalated to a physical altercation leaving Rodriguez dead in his apartment.

Based on evidence and information thus far Waterbury Police have now charged Duggans with murder. Duggans was transported to Waterbury Superior Court this morning for arraignment after being held by police on a two-million-dollar bond. This is an active and ongoing investigation."