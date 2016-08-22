Vasilios Kaloidis believes Greater Waterbury has plenty of restaurants with cuisine excellent enough to match the best restaurants anywhere in the state. “We have 25 to 30 great restaurants in Greater Waterbury, just like other areas,” said Kaloidis, who owns two restaurants in the region, Vasi’s Restaurant & Bar and Spartan Restaurant & Bar and chairman of the Chamber’s Restaurant Week Committee. The Waterbury area restaurants, however, “are larger, have better parking, and are centrally located between two highways,” Interstate 84 and Route 8. To help spread the word, the Waterbury Regional Chamber has partnered with many of its member restaurants to create the first Greater Waterbury Restaurant Week, to be held Sunday, September 11 through Friday September 16.

Participating restaurants will offer special disco unted lunch and/or dinner dishes, or a pix fixe menu that may include desserts, specialty cocktails and more. These will be great deals for consumers offered by some of the region’s finest restaurants.

To date, 19 restaurants have signed up to participate, including some of the most popular and well-known in the region. The list includes 14 restaurants in Waterbury: Diorio Restaurant & Bar; La Tavola Ristorante ; Mill Street Deli; Mojo Nuevo Latino Restaurant; Molte Wine Bar & Pizzeria; 92 Bank: The Bistro with a Beat; Nino’s Trattoria ; Pies & Pints; Pizza Castle Restaurant and Pub; San Marino Ristorante ; Signatures Restaurant; Spartan Restaurant & Bar; Tiramisu Italian Restaurant, and Vasi’s Restaurant & Bar.

Also participating are The Cardinal Grill, Featuring Como Bakery II, in Morris; Ceviche Latin Kitchen in Middlebury; Jesse Camille’s Restaurant in Naugatuck , and Marketplace Kitchen and Bar in Woodbury.

“Restaurant Week is a great way to bring more people into the area,” Kaloidis said. “It showcases the great restaurants we have in the Waterbury area that are overshadowed by the rest of the state. ... So we hope this will provide a little push to get people to visit these restaurants.”

Whether you live in or outside of the region, Restaurant Week offers a great opportunity to try restaurants you may not be familiar with, as well as an excuse to revisit some of your favorites.

The Chamber is promoting Restaurant Week with a major publicity campaign, which will market all of the participating venues in local newspapers, on radio, and on billboards, as well as online and via social media to more than 60,000 businesses and consumers in the region. Restaurants are welcome to participate, and can register by calling 203-757-0701.