Community Bulletin Board
- Click It Or Ticket Enforced Over Holiday Season
- Free Photography Classes at Library
- OLLI Winter Registration
- Food Hub Coming to Waterbury
- Drought Warning in Waterbury
- Dreamgirls at Thomaston Opera House
- Opioid Forum 9/26
- Literacy Volunteers Recruitment Event
- Giacomi Earns Independent Party Endorsement
- Free Autism Education Forum
- Metro North Riders Deserve Better
- Greater Waterbury Restaurant Week
Vasilios Kaloidis believes Greater Waterbury has plenty of restaurants with cuisine excellent enough to match the best restaurants anywhere in the state. “We have 25 to 30 great restaurants in Greater Waterbury, just like other areas,” said Kaloidis, who owns two restaurants in the region, Vasi’s Restaurant & Bar and Spartan Restaurant & Bar and chairman of the Chamber’s Restaurant Week Committee. The Waterbury area restaurants, however, “are larger, have better parking, and are centrally located between two highways,” Interstate 84 and Route 8. To help spread the word, the Waterbury Regional Chamber has partnered with many of its member restaurants to create the first Greater Waterbury Restaurant Week, to be held Sunday, September 11 through Friday September 16.
