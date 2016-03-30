Raymond Work Seeks 75th District Seat

Raymond Work is the Republican nominee for the Special Election to fill Connecticut’s 75th District seat. Work, a small business owner, has served the city of Waterbury as a member and chairman of the City Plan Commission. He is also an active member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, a Boy Scout Leader and a mentor of the Kennedy High School Robotics team.

“I want to be the guy to go to Hartford to represent all of the 75th district for all the people of the district. Collectively we have been forgotten and that needs to change,” Work said.

Work was the unanimous choice of 75th district Republican Town Committee members and has seen early support from party members.

“Ray is the breath of fresh air that our district needs and we have already begun the work to get him to Hartford,” 5th Ward Alderman Roger Sherman said.

Former RTC Chairman, Jason Van Stone said, “The 75th district needs someone who can lead the district out of controversy. The last Democrat Representative has issues with federal authorities. The gentleman that the Democrats have endorsed also has had the FBI questioning him. The district deserves better.”

The special election takes place on April 26th.